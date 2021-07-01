Andhra Pradesh

Former TDP MP D.V.G.Sankara Rao joins YSRCP

YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy welcoming D.V.G. Sankara Rao into the party’s fold in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.  

Former Telugu Desam MP of Parvatipuram D.V.G.Sankara Rao joined the YSR Congress Party in Visakhapatnam in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP and the party’s national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

With the suggestion from the party coordinator for Vizianagaram district Majji Srinivasa Rao, Mr.Sankara Rao joined the ruling party. He represented the erstwhile Parvatipuram (ST) constituency between 1999 and 2004.

After quitting the TDP, he has been working as a senior doctor in the Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences, Nellimarla of Vizianagaram district.

Speaking to media here, Mr. Sankara Rao said that he was inspired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiatives to improve infrastructure in the health and education sectors.


