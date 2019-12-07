Former TDP MLA joins YSRCP

Former Telugu Desam MLA Beeda Masthan Rao joined the YSRCP in the presence of its president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Saturday.

“I am impressed with the policies and administration of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The slew of welfare schemes launched in just six months of coming to power are helpful to the poor,” Mr. Masthan Rao said later.

He further said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled 80% of the promises he made in the run-up to the elections, and was treating the manifesto as a sacred book.

Mr. Masthan Rao denied that he had personal rancour with a few leaders in his home district, Nellore.

Welfare of BCs

Addressing the media, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member and party general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that Mr. Masthan Rao joined the party as he believed that it was committed to empowering the Backward Classes (BCs).

He exuded confidence that the people would continue to elect the YSRCP to power for the next 25 years as it did many things for their welfare.

He further said that the YSRCP moved a private member’s Bill in the Rajya Sabha seeking 50% reservation to the BCs in employment and legislative bodies commensurate with their population.

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar said if the party changed its policy (to open the doors to defectors), all the TDP MLAs would cross over without any hesitation.