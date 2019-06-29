Former TDP MLA joins BJP

Former TDP MLA from Dharmavaram Gonuguntla Suryanarayana joined the BJP in the presence of its national working president J.P. Nadda, in New Delhi on Friday.

Mr. Suryanarayana was one among the many former party who were in touch with the BJP after the crushing defeat of the party in the recent elections.

Mr. Suryanarayana, who is also party district unit general secretary, had unsuccessfully contested the elections in 2009 when he lost to K. Venkatarami Reddy. He lost to Mr. Reddy in the recent elections too. He was also a staunch follower of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.