Former TDP MLA Badeti Bujji dies

Former TDP MLA Badeti Kota Ramarao (Bujji) died of a heart attack early on Thursday. He was 52, and is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.
Ramarao served as MLA and vice-chairman of Eluru Municipality. He was a relative of veteran film actor S.V. Ranga Rao.
At around 1 a.m., he complained of chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, his family members said.
Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu, Leader of the Opposition and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Ministers N. Lokesh, K. Atchannaidu, Kala Venkata Rao, former MP Thota Seeta Mahalakshmi and others paid tributes to the former MLA.
Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders consoled Mr. Bujji’s family members, and said the demise of the leader was a great loss to the party.
