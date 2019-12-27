Andhra Pradesh

Former TDP MLA Badeti Bujji dies

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu consoling Badeti Bujji’s wife in Eluru on Thursday.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu consoling Badeti Bujji’s wife in Eluru on Thursday.  

more-in

Former TDP MLA Badeti Kota Ramarao (Bujji) died of a heart attack early on Thursday. He was 52, and is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

Ramarao served as MLA and vice-chairman of Eluru Municipality. He was a relative of veteran film actor S.V. Ranga Rao.

At around 1 a.m., he complained of chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, his family members said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu, Leader of the Opposition and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Ministers N. Lokesh, K. Atchannaidu, Kala Venkata Rao, former MP Thota Seeta Mahalakshmi and others paid tributes to the former MLA.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders consoled Mr. Bujji’s family members, and said the demise of the leader was a great loss to the party.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 12:20:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/former-tdp-mla-badeti-bujji-dies/article30405687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY