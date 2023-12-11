HamberMenu
Former TDP ministers accuse CM Jagan of reneging on his poll promise of scrapping CPS

Paritala Sunitha and Palle Raghunatha Reddy call on Mallesh, the government teacher who, distressed over the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme for teachers, attempted to kill himself

December 11, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Former Ministers and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders Paritala Sunitha and Palle Raghunatha Reddy, on Monday, called on Mallesh, the government teacher who, distressed over the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme for teachers, attempted to kill himself on Sunday.

They visited Mallesh at the government hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Ms Sunitha said that it was unfortunate that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power by making false promises but failed to fulfil them, leading to distress among various sections, particularly the government employees.

She said that though the government employees have been agitating for the old pension scheme, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was adamant about continuing the contributory pension scheme, which he had promised to scrap within a week of coming to power during the 2019 elections.

Former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy urged the government employees not to take extreme steps but to agitate for their demands collectively. “The YSRCP government is ruthlessly suppressing the voice of the opposition and the government employees,” he alleged.

