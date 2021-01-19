Former TDP minister taken into custody

Police deployed forces at Umamaheswara Rao's residence

Police took former Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao into custody when the latter tried to observe hunger strike protesting the comments made by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), against him.

A couple of days ago, the minister criticised the TDP leader for making allegations against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and dared him to come for a discussion on the development works taken up in the last few years.

Alleging that Mr. Nani made derogatory and insulting remarks against him, the former minister announced that he will launch one-day hunger strike at NTR statue in Gollapudi on Tuesday.

Tension mounted at Gollapudi as hundreds of activists of Telugu Desam and YSR Congress parties thronged the centre, raised slogans and entered into arguments. Police arranged barricades to prevent the activists from entering into the former minister’s house.

Police said that Section 144 CrPc is under force and there was no permission for any protests, rallies and relay fasts in the city.

“Mr. Umamaheswara Rao violated the prohibitory orders and started fasting at NTR Statue. To prevent any untoward incidents and control the situation, the former minister and few of his followers were taken into custody,” a police officer said.

Police arranged pickets as a precautionary measure.