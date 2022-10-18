Former TDP legislator from Proddutur Varadarajulu Reddy joins Congress

Varadarajulu Reddy returns to the party fold in the presence of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra

Ramesh Susarla ALUR (KURNOOL DISTRICT)
October 18, 2022 18:18 IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh welcoming former TDP MLA from Proddutur N. Varadarajulu Reddy into the party, at Alur in Kurnool district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Former Telugu Desam Party MLA from Proddutur N. Varadarajulu Reddy on Tuesday joined the Congress party in the presence of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

He was formally welcomed into the party by leaders such as Jayaram Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh, and APCC president S. Sailajanath at a press conference later.

Mr. Jayaram Ramesh hoped that Mr. Varadarajulu’s entry would strengthen the party in Kadapa and lead to more such developments in the days to come.

Mr. Varadarajulu had started his political career in 1995 with the TDP. Later, he had joined the Congress and won for five times from the constituency. Thereafter, he had returned to the TDP, but lost from the same constituency twice.

