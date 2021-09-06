Former State BJP chief demands permission for community celebrations of Vinayaka Chavithi in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

06 September 2021 14:00 IST

Kanna Lakshminarayana, in a letter to CM Jagan, said that the government should ‘respect the religious sentiments and beliefs of Hindus’.

Kanna Lakshminarayana, former president of Andhra Pradesh BJP, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanding that the government should permit the celebrations of Vinayaka Chavithi at public places subject to the observance of Covid protocols.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the government should respect the religious sentiments and beliefs of Hindus and that to prohibit community worship and celebrations of Vinayaka Chavithi while allowing shopping malls, cinema theatres, schools etc. was a ridiculous move.

Meanwhile, huge crowds were participating in various social and political events like rallies and memorial services. From this, it was clear that the government's decision to restrict Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations to homes was targeted at the sentiments of Hindus, the BJP leader alleged.

