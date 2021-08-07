Former staff of Simhachalam temple board suspended

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 August 2021 00:30 IST

They allegedly deleted large tracts of land from the temple records

K. Ramachandra Mohan, former Additional Commissioner-II and the then Executive Officer of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam and then Executive Officer (FAC) of MANSAS Trust, Vizianagaram, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending initiation of disciplinary action against him.

The then Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Executive Officer of the temple N. Sujatha has also been placed under suspension. The two officials are alleged to have deleted large extents of lands from the property register of the temple unauthorisedly.

Orders to this effect were issued by the Principal Secretary (Endowments) G. Vani Mohan on Friday, on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by a three-member committee, including Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner E.V. Pushpavardhan, which was formed by the government to inquire into the allegations of irregularities committed by the then EO regarding lands belonging to the temple.