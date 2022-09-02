Former Srikakulam civic chief Varam’s services recalled

His statue unveiled in the town

Staff ReporterK Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
September 02, 2022 21:43 IST

YSRCP leader Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu speaking at a commemoration meeting held in Srikakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party senior leader Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu on Friday urged leaders to emulate the ideals of former municipal chairperson of Srikakulam Andhavarapu Varaha Narasimham (popularly known as Varam), who played a key role in the Srikakulam district politics and served all sections of society.

He formally unveiled a statue of Varam, who died two years ago due to ill-health. Speaking at a meeting organised by the Kalinga Komati Samkshema Sangham, he said that Varam was a loyal leader for YSRCP and played a key role in the victory of Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Revenue, and other leaders in the district.

The association’s State president Patnala Srinivasa Rao, members Voonna Nagaraju, Jami Bhimasankar and others lauded the former civic chief’s contribution in the development of Srikakulam town.

The late YSRCP leader’s childhood friends Perla Kamararaju, Tankala Kameswara Rao, L.M. Ramalingam and Baratam Bhaskara Rao offered floral tributes at his another statue located at 7 Road junction.

Varam’s children Pydisetti Jayanthi, Andhavarapu Prasad and Andhavarapu Santosh were present.

