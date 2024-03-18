Former PCC president’s son joins Congress in Srikakulam

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee former president Majji Tulasidas’s son Majji Trinatha Rao joined the Congress party in the presence of the Srikakulam District Congress Committee president at a programme at the DCC office in Srikakulam on Monday.
Mr. Trinatha Rao, who retired in the APSRTC as a regional manager, got a rousing reception.
Mr. Trinath Babu, who earlier met PCC president Sharmila Reddy in Vijayawada, said only the Congress could ensure development and welfare of the people.
