Former PCC president’s son joins Congress in Srikakulam

March 18, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

DCC president Pedada Parameswara Rao welcoming Majji Trinatha Rao into the Congress in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee former president Majji Tulasidas’s son Majji Trinatha Rao joined the Congress party in the presence of the Srikakulam District Congress Committee president at a programme at the DCC office in Srikakulam on Monday.

Mr. Trinatha Rao, who retired in the APSRTC as a regional manager, got a rousing reception.

Mr. Trinath Babu, who earlier met PCC president Sharmila Reddy in Vijayawada, said only the Congress could ensure development and welfare of the people.

