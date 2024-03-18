Former PCC president’s son joins Congress in Srikakulam

March 18, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee former president Majji Tulasidas’s son Majji Trinatha Rao joined the Congress party in the presence of the Srikakulam District Congress Committee president at a programme at the DCC office in Srikakulam on Monday.

Mr. Trinatha Rao, who retired in the APSRTC as a regional manager, got a rousing reception.

Mr. Trinath Babu, who earlier met PCC president Sharmila Reddy in Vijayawada, said only the Congress could ensure development and welfare of the people.

