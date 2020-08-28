Former PACS president, four others booked for fraud

They allegedly withdrew ₹15.70 crore by creating fake farmers’ data

The Prathipadu police have registered cases against five persons, including TDP leader Jogiraju Varupala, in connection with the ₹15.70-crore fraud allegedly committed in the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) at Lampakalova in East Godavari district.

Peddapuram Divisional Cooperative Officer (DCO) A. Radhakrishna Rao lodged a written complaint with the police on Thursday, accusing Mr. Jogiraju and four others of withdrawing ₹15.70 crore from the DCCB Prathipadu branch by creating a fake data of 1,062 farmers.

Main accused

Mr. Jogiraju, who was also former PACS president, was the main accused as he allegedly withdrew the money between May 2018 and July 2019.

“Cases have been registered against Mr. Jogiraju and four others — Ch. Venkata Rao, K. Appa Rao, P. Muralikrishna, and former DCCB Branch Manager M. Narasimha Murthy,” Peddapuram DSP A. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu.

“Cases have been registered under IPC Sections 419, 420, 468, 471 and 477A. We launched investigation on Friday,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, and added that no arrests had been made so far.

The complainant alleged that many pattadar passbooks in the Lampakolova PACS were found to be fake.