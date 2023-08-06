HamberMenu
Former Netball player Prachi Tehlan joins Yuvata-Haritha green drive in Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh

August 06, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Indian Netball player Prachi Tehlan accompanied by MP M. Bharat watering a sapling as part Yuvata-Haritha green drive in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Former Indian Netball player Prachi Tehlan accompanied by MP M. Bharat watering a sapling as part Yuvata-Haritha green drive in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Former Indian Netball player and actress Prachi Tehlan on Saturday joined the green drive, Yuvata-Haritha, by sapling a plant at the A.V. Appa Rao Road in Rajamahendravaram city. 

In 2021, the Yuvatha-Haritha initiative was launched by MP Margani Bharat to improve green cover in the city with the support of civil society and the student community. 

Scores of students have already planted saplings in the public spaces across the city and the civic body conserves them as part of the city beautification drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Tehlan lauded the initiative and the role of the students for its success.

“I cherish being part of the green drive in Rajamahendravaram,” said Ms. Tehlan, who appealed to the students to take the initiative forward. YSRCP Rajamahendravaram city in-charge G. Srinivas and other local leaders were present.

