Former Municipal Commissioners of Madanapalle penalised for ‘committing irregularities’ in BPS

Two former Municipal Commissioners and a supervisor of the Madanapalle municipality were penalised for committing irregularities in implementation of the Building Penalization Scheme(BPS).

The action was taken after the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta had issued notices to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary.

Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshamana Reddy, in a release to the media on Wednesday, said that a complaint was lodged suo motu against former Municipal Commissioners Bala Swamy and K. Shakunthala and former supervisor V. Rama Linga Reddy of the Madanapalle municipality, based on the news item published in a monthly magazine about the irregularities.

A report submitted by the Special Chief Secretary in response to the notices issued by the Lokayukta mentioned that the government has imposed a penalty of withholding of two annual grade increments with cumulative effect against the three accused officers.