Former MP seeks L&O review in Pulivendula by special police observer

April 11, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Former MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a review of the law and order situation in the Pulivendula Assembly constituency through a special police observer and mapping of Critical Polling Stations (CPS) there to ensure free and fair elections.

He also sought adequate personal security to former MLC ‘B.Tech’ Ravi, who is contesting against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the transfer of circle inspector K. Ashok Reddy for allegedly threatening the cadres of opposition parties and going by his past record during the local body elections.

Mr. Ravindra Kumar stated that Mr. Ravi appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of A.P. through a letter dated February 28, 2024 to provide him personal security, increase the number of CPSs based on previous incidents and transfer Mr. Ashok Reddy as he has been working in the same constituency for more than five years. The CEO duly referred the petition to the Kadapa District Election Officer (DEO) but he (the DEO) merely forwarded the report submitted by the Superintendent of Police (to the CEO) without making any observations and comments, Mr. Ravindra Kumar alleged.

The SP concluded that Mr. Ravi was not facing any threat from any individual or group and casually stated that security would be provided during the poll process. As far as the CPSs were concerned, he (the SP) asserted that only 32 out of 68 polling stations were ‘recognized’ by the police and revenue authorities and the remaining were normal, without following the due procedure, he alleged.

As regards the demand to transfer Mr. Ashok Reddy, the SP replied that he was shifted to ‘special branch’. The former MP alleged that he (Mr. Ashok Reddy) continued to call the workers of opposition parties and intimidate them. Therefore, the ECI should take necessary action and restore the people’s confidence in the conduct of elections in the high profile constituency, he said.