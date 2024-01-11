ADVERTISEMENT

Former MP Maganti Babu meets JSP leader Pawan Kalyan 

January 11, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Another former MP Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah and former Deputy Speaker Veda Vyas also meet the JSP chief

V Raghavendra
Former MP Maganti Venkateswara Rao (Babu) with JSP president Pawan Kalyan, at the party office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on Thursday.

Former Members of Parliament Maganti Venkateswara Rao (Babu) and Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah (president of Kapu Samkshema Sena), and former Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Buragadda Veda Vyas met Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan at the JSP office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on January 11 (Thursday).

In a press release, the JSP said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had detailed discussions with the leaders on the prevailing political scenario in the context of the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, JSP political affairs committee leader Nadendla Manohar held a meeting of the manifesto committee comprising D. Varaprasad, Mutta Sasidhar and K. Sarath Kumar in the city.

The focus of the deliberations was on creating jobs, providing assured irrigation facilities to the farmers, welfare schemes, women protection, and on ways to develop the State. On the occasion, Mr. Manohar told them to wind up their exercise as soon as possible to facilitate an early release of the joint manifesto of the JSP and TDP.

