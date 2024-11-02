ADVERTISEMENT

Former MP Gorantala Madhav and a TV channel booked for revealing names of rape victims

Published - November 02, 2024 09:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma lodges a police complaint on the issue

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chairperson of Women’s Commission Vasireddy Padma at the Police Commissionerate in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The NTR Commissionerate police registered a case against former MP K. Gorantla Madhav, and a private television channel for revealing the names of the rape victims.

Following a complaint lodged by former Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, alleging that Mr. Madhav divulged the names of six rape victims in Andhra Pradesh, of whom two were minors, while speaking to a private television channel, the police registered a case.

Ms. Padma met Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu and lodged a complaint on Saturday.

The TV channel had aired the voice of the MP which was uploaded on social media, Ms. Padma alleged.

