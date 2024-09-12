Former MP flays State government for not releasing water from Tungabhadra dam

Former MP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Anantapur district president Anantha Venkatarami Reddy expressed discontent at the State government’s inability to supply water to farmers despite having ample water in the Tungabhadra dam.

Following his first visit to Anantapur district after assuming charge as the YSRCP district president, Mr. Reddy was warmly received by the party leaders who gathered at his residence to extend their greetings.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy expressed gratitude to party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as district president and emphasised his commitment to standing with the underprivileged, weaker sections and farmers regardless of being in power or the opposition.

Mr. Reddy criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, highlighting a lack of significant action in the three months since assuming office apart from pension disbursements. He pointed out the failure to deliver on election promises and accused the government of engaging in diversion politics, leading to unrest within the YSRCP ranks. He expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in rural areas.

Mr. Reddy highlighted the dire situation in the agricultural sector, citing an inability to plant seeds on over 5 lakh acres for the current Kharif season in the combined Anantapur district. He stressed on the need for immediate attention to the irrigation issues, pressing for the prompt scheduling of the Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting to address water allocation and other related matters.

The YSRCP leader urged for the release of water for drinking and cultivation needs from the Tungabhadra dam.