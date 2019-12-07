Andhra Pradesh

Former MLC quits TDP

Cites Naidu’s ‘cheap politics’ as reason for his decision

Former MLC M. Sudhakar Babu resigned from the TDP on Saturday, and cited the “cheap politics” being played by party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as reason for his decison.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Sudhakar Babu, referring to the statements allegedly made by the TDP supremo on religion and Christians, said, “Mr. Naidu is trying to incite communal violence in an otherwise harmonious society for political benefits.”

“Once in the Opposition, the party must point out the mistakes of the government and be constructive in its approach. Mr. Naidu, on the other hand, has made false statements about Christians,” he alleged.

“In the run-up to the elections, Mr. Naidu had addressed members of the Christian community, gone to a church in Guntur and read verses from the Bible. Soon after losing the elections, he started defaming the Christians,” Mr. Sudhakar Babu alleged.

Referring to JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s statements on religion, Mr. Sudhakar Babu said, “He does not have any idea of what he is speaking.”

Mr. Sudhakar Babu said that he was yet to make up his mind on his next move.

