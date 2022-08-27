Former MLC, four Telugu Desam Party workers held in Kuppam; police condemn rumours

The arrest was in connection with incidents of stone-pelting and physical attacks resorted to by the TDP and the YSRCP cadres on August 24.

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
August 27, 2022 12:30 IST

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu inspecting the stalled HNSS project works at Salarlapalle village near Kuppam, in Chittoor district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kuppam rural police on August 27 arrested five Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including former MLC Gownivari Srinivasulu, in Shantipuram and Ramakuppam mandals, in connection with incidents of stone-pelting and physical attacks resorted to by the TDP and the YSRCP cadres on August 24. So far, the police have booked criminal cases against 20 TDP cadres.

Many activists of the two parties and two sub-inspectors were injured in the episode during the visit of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to Kolaganipalle village in Ramakuppam. The two sides blamed each other for damaging their respective party banners and other publicity material by the roadside.

Jagan’s downfall has begun from Kuppam, says Naidu

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy SP (Palamaner) C. M. Gangaiah said that the Ramakuppam police had arrested the MLC and four others under various Sections of the IPC, including those of attempt to murder and SC/ST Atrocities Act. “Wherever bail is applicable, we will provide it to the accused,” he said.

Circle-Inspector (Kuppam Urban) T. Sridhar said that no cases were booked and none were arrested under his jurisdiction in connection with damaging Anna Canteen during Mr. Naidu’s visit to Kuppam. Responding to rumours that the police had commenced the arrests and the number might cross sixty, the police official rejected them as “fake news.”

