Former MLA S.V.S.N. Varma meets JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

March 24, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Pithapuram constituency TDP in-charge and former MLA S.V.S.N. Varma met Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan at the State party office near Mangalagiri on Sunday. The duo discussed the strategy to be adopted to win the Assembly seat in the coming general elections.

Former Minister and TDP in-charge for Amalapuram, Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary constituencies, Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao, also took part in the deliberations. Mr. Varma and Mr. Ranga Rao assured Mr. Kalyan that the TDP would strive for his victory with a thumping majority.

The JSP chief told them that he would soon be launching his election campaign at Pithapuram after having darshan at Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple and the Sri Datta Peetham there.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be noted that Mr. Varma aspired to contest as the TDP candidate from Pithapuram, but had given way to Mr. Kalyan following the seat adjustments made by the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance. Mr. Varma, as well as his followers were upset, but he eventually supported Mr. Kalyan’s candidature after N. Chandrababu Naidu promised to give him due recognition after the alliance came to power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT