Former MLA Sivananda Reddy dead

KADAPA

04 November 2020 22:57 IST

Former MLA and industrialist Kandula Sivananda Reddy (73) passed away at his residence here early on Wednesday.

He had been indisposed for the last few days after undergoing heart surgery.

Growing out of the shadow of his father K. Obul Reddy, who had served as Kadapa Member of Parliament, Sivananda Reddy forayed into politics in the mid-80s and won as Congress MLA from Kadapa in 1989.

Since Sivananda Reddy was identified as anti-YSR group, he had switched over to the TDP. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2004 and 2009 elections.

Ever since his defeat at the hustings, Sivananda Reddy had been maintaining a low-key profile in politics and instead focussed on his KSRM group of educational institutions.

YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy recently called on the ailing leader.

His brother K. Rajamohan Reddy had contested as TDP Lok Sabha candidate against Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and lost by a narrow margin. He later switched over to the BJP.