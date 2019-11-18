Former MLA Seshagiri Rao dead

Former MLA and president of Bapatla Educational Society Muppalaneni Seshagiri Rao has died after a brief illness.

Mr. Seshagiri was the former president of Bapatla Educational Society and established the Bapatla Engineering College at Bapatla. He was also a former District Congress Committee president during 2005-2010.

Hailing from Narsayapalem village near Bapatla, he started a rice mill and movie hall in the town, before joining politics. A close follower of former CM N.T. Rama Rao, Mr. Seshagiri was elected as an TDP MLA in 1994 but later fell out with former CM Chandrababu Naidu and joined Congress.

Several Congress members condoled his death.