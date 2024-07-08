ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLA Reddi Shanti asks TDP government to implement Talliki Vandanam and other schemes immediately

Published - July 08, 2024 01:18 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Reddi Shanti said hundreds of women were yet to get ₹15,000 financial assistance under Talliki Vandanam scheme unlike in the YSRCP government.

The Hindu Bureau

Reddi Shanti. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former YSRCP MLA Reddi Shanti on July 8 called upon the Telugu Desam party (TDP) government to implement all super-six assurances such as Talliki Vandanam, three LPG refills free of charge and free bus service for women immediately, while alleging that the government was trying to postpone their implementation under the guise of financial difficulties.

On the occasion of 75th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy, she garlanded statue of YSR in Patapatnam and recalled his contribution for the development of Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, she said hundreds of women were yet to get ₹15,000 financial assistance under Talliki Vandanam scheme unlike in the YSRCP government, which used to pay the amount even before the beginning of academic year to ensure hassle-free studies of their children.

