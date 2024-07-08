GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former MLA Reddi Shanti asks TDP government to implement Talliki Vandanam and other schemes immediately

Reddi Shanti said hundreds of women were yet to get ₹15,000 financial assistance under Talliki Vandanam scheme unlike in the YSRCP government.

Published - July 08, 2024 01:18 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Reddi Shanti. File

Reddi Shanti. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former YSRCP MLA Reddi Shanti on July 8 called upon the Telugu Desam party (TDP) government to implement all super-six assurances such as Talliki Vandanam, three LPG refills free of charge and free bus service for women immediately, while alleging that the government was trying to postpone their implementation under the guise of financial difficulties.

On the occasion of 75th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy, she garlanded statue of YSR in Patapatnam and recalled his contribution for the development of Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, she said hundreds of women were yet to get ₹15,000 financial assistance under Talliki Vandanam scheme unlike in the YSRCP government, which used to pay the amount even before the beginning of academic year to ensure hassle-free studies of their children.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.