Andhra Pradesh

Former MLA protests against closure of Anna Canteens

TDP district president B.K Parthasarathi serving food in Anantapur on Friday.

TDP district president B.K Parthasarathi serving food in Anantapur on Friday.   | Photo Credit: R_V_S_PRASAD

‘The canteens helped in feeding the migrant workers’

TDP district president and former Penukonda MLA B.K Parthasarathi protested against the closure of Anna Canteens by giving out free food in the city on Friday.

Mr. Parthsarathi said that the closure was an unfortunate move from the YSR Congress Party government, and demanded that the canteens be opened immediately. “The canteens helped in feeding numerous poor people, some of whom come from faraway places to the towns looking for employment,” he added.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has a bitterness towards the schemes implemented by the former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and added that closure of the canteens over an animosity was regrettable. He alleged that the State government is acting in an incompetent manner and that the ‘Navaratnalu’ are falling apart.

