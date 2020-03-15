Andhra Pradesh

Former MLA joins YSRCP

Former MLA T. Gurumurthy Reddy on Saturday joined YSRCP in the presence of MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu. He was in the YSRCP earlier but switched over to the TDP before the 2019 elections.

The former MLA’s name was announced as one of the nominees for the Mayor post by the TDP a few days ago.

Another 200 leaders and workers of Congress, TDP and Lok Satta joined the party in the presence of city president Vamsikrishna Srinivas and Pendurti and Visakhapatnam East election in charges Tyanala Vijaya Kumar and Akkaramani Vijayanirmala.

