Former MLA Gadde Baburao seeks TDP ticket for Cheepurupalli

March 03, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA of Cheepurpalli constituency Gadde Baburao.

Former MLA Gadde Baburao on Sunday urged the TDP high command to allow him to contest from Cheepurupalli citing the public support he had when he represented the segment twice previously.

Mr. Baburao, who met former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada recently, requested him to consider his name for the Assembly seat. He won the seat in 1994 and 1999 elections but was defeated in 2004.

He added that he is willing to contest from the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency if the Cheepurupalli ticket is not possible. “I am hopeful that I will win the seat easily,” said Mr. Baburao told The Hindu.

