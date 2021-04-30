Former MLA Chittabbai dies of cardiac arrest

YSRCP leader and two-time MLA from Amalapuram K. Chittabbai (71) died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kakinada in East Godavari district on Thursday.

A native of Amalapuram town, Mr. Chittabbai was elected to the Assembly as Independent candidate in 2004.

“Mr. Chittabbai died of cardiac arrest. As per his medical reports, he did not suffer from COVID-19,” District Medical and Health Officer K.V.S. Gowreeswara Rao said.

Mr. Chittabbai had been associated with the YSRCP since its establishment. He had served as party district president during its formative years.

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna expressed sorrow, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.