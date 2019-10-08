Andhra Pradesh

Former MLA Akula Satyanarayana, former MLC Jupudi Prabhakar join YSR Congress

Former MLA Akula Satyanarayana being welcomed into YSR Congress by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 8, 2019.

Former MLA Akula Satyanarayana being welcomed into YSR Congress by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 8, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

They were welcomed by YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Former MLA Akula Satyanarayana and SC Corporation former chairman and ex-MLC Jupudi Prabhakar joined the YSR Congress (YSRC) on Tuesday. They were welcomed into the party by YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyanarayana, who joined the Jana Sena Party and unsuccessfully contested as its candidate from the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 election, said he was impressed by the dedication with which Mr. Reddy was fulfilling his commitments and the administrative reforms initiated by him.

He observed that the reverse tendering in projects was a landmark decision. YSR Rythu Bharosa was a scheme that would alleviate the plight of farmers, he said, adding that nowhere in the country was prohibition on liquor being implemented as in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Prabhakar, who was earlier an MLC from the Telugu Desam Party, said that by giving five berths in the Cabinet to Dalits, Mr. Reddy showed he was committed to political empowerment of those communities. The overwhelming mandate to the YSRC in 2019 election was proof of the confidence reposed by the people in Mr. Reddy, he stated.

