Former Minister Uma Maheswara Rao absconding: CID

21 April 2021 01:25 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department has said that former Minister and senior Telugu Desam Party leader Deveneni Umamaheswara Rao went absconding when as a team of CID police visited his house at Gollapudi in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The CID police went to the Minister’s house in connection with investigation in a case relating to morphing of a video which allegedly had a doctored speech of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The CID had booked a case acting on a complaint given by N. Narayana Reddy, president of YSRCP legal cell, Kurnool, that Mr. Umamaheswara Rao had shared the video during a press conference held at Tirupati during poll campaign on April 7 purportedly showing a doctored speech of Mr. Jagan. The YSRCP had hit back at the former minister for allegedly doctoring the speech of Mr. Jagan and hinting that the latter had said that no educated person would like to settle down in Odisha, Bihar or Tirupati.

Acting on a complaint by Mr. Narayan Reddy, the CID booked a case and issued notices asking Mr. Umamaheswara Rao to appear before it on April 15.