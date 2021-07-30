Former Minister slams Devineni Uma’s arrest

Police should not be puppets of ruling party: K. Muralimohan

Former Minister for Health and TDP in-charge of Rajam Assembly constituency (SC-Reserved) Kondru Muralimohan on Thursday alleged that the State government was misusing the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act-1989 to harass and arrest Opposition leaders in the State.

Addressing a press conference in Rajam of Srikakulam district, Mr. Muralimohan condemened the arrest of former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao under this Act.

“The police department should not misuse the Acts aimed at protecting the real victims from downtrodden sections. It should not become a weapon to harass Opposition leaders. Senior police officials should not forget that the State government might change once in every five years but rules and regulations continue in the administrative set up. They should not be the puppets in the hands of ruling party leaders," said Mr.Muralimohan.

He alleged that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government had failed in meeting the expectations of the people and skyrocketing of prices had deteriorated the living conditions of the people further in the State.