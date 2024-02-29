GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Minister Prathipati’s son in police custody over money laundering charges

NTR Commissionerate Police took him into custody following a complaint by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

February 29, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The NTR Commissionerate Police took into custody Prathipati Sharath, the son of TDP leader and former minister, Prathipati Pulla Rao, in a money laundering case on Thursday.

Following a complaint lodged by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) alleging that Sharath, who was working in a private construction company, evaded tax and resorted to money laundering, the police reportedly picked him up for questioning.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the Police Commissioner’s office when Mr. Pulla Rao, along with MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and other leaders, tried to enter the Commissionerate in the evening to enquire about Sharath.

Police allowed the MLA and two others to meet the officers. Investigation is on.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Pulla Rao alleged that the government was foisting false cases and was trying to create panic among the TDP cadre.

