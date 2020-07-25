Former Minister Paritala Sunitha bereaved

Telugu Desam Party leader and former Minister Paritala Sunitha’s father Dharmavarapu Kondanna (74), died of cancer in the early hours of Saturday.

He is survived by his wife and four children. A farmer by profession, he hailed from Venkatapuram village in Ramagiri mandal and was suffering from cancer. On Friday night, he complained of breathlessness and was shifted in an ambulance to Anantapur city and some tests were done at a private hospital, but he breathed his last in the ambulance at around 2 a.m. the family members said.

The former Minister of SERP, Women Empowerment, Child Welfare, Disabled and Senior Citizens’ Welfare, is the eldest among the siblings. She had married her relative Paritala Ravindra (also a former TDP Minister). The family members waited for Ms. Sunitha’s son Paritala Sriram, grandson of Kondanna, to arrive from Hyderabad to conduct the last rites at Venkatapuram.