Former Minister P. Narayana gets bail in Class 10 paper malpractice case

The Fourth Additional Magistrate Court in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor has granted bail to Former Minister P. Narayana in the early hours of May 11, after the Chittoor One-Town police produced Mr. Narayana before the judge.

The police, who arrested Mr. Narayana at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning in connection with the Class 10 paper malpractice case, took about twelve hours to reach Chittoor around midnight, producing Mr. Narayana before the judge Ms. Sulochana Rani around 2:00 a.m on May 11.

Responding to the appeal of the advocates that Mr. Narayana had quit his positions with the Narayana Group of Institutions in 2014, the judge had set aside the arguments from the police, leading to granting bail on furnishing of two sureties at ₹1 lakh each. Mr. Narayana is facing charges under Sections 408, 409, 120 B, and 207 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), dealing with malpractice of public examinations.

Earlier, after reaching Chittoor around midnight, Mr. Narayana was straightaway taken to the District Police Training Center at the outskirts, and taken to the government hospital, where Mr. Narayana was subjected to medical tests. Later, Mr. Narayana was taken to the court, through a circuitous route to avoid the protesting Telugu Desam Party cadres.