Former Minister Kuthuhalamma passes away in Andhra Pradesh

A doctor by profession, she had worked in the Cabinet of N. Janardhan Reddy and as Deputy Speaker during Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure

February 15, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
File photo of Gummadi Kuthuhalamma.

Former Minister Gummadi Kuthuhalamma (74) passed away after a chronic illness at her residence in Tirupati on February 15 (Wednesday).

Kuthuhalamma, a doctor by profession, had hogged the limelight in 1978 as a rebel candidate of the Congress party, and became the Zilla Parishad chairman of the erstwhile united Chittoor district.

She had successfully contested as MLA from the erstwhile Vepanjeri Assembly Constituency (SC) in the district for four terms between 1985 and 1999. In 2004, she had won from the reorganised Puthalapattu Assembly Constituency (SC).

In the N. Janardhan Reddy government, Kuthuhalamma had worked as Minister for Health. During the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government, she had worked as Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

In 2014, she had joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and was defeated from the Puthalapattu constituency.

Senior Congress and TDP cadres visited her residence and paid tributes to the departed leader.

