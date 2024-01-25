Former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna takes Jana Sena Party membership

January 25, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna took Jana Sena Party (JSP) membership in the presence of its president Pawan Kalyan at the party office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on Thursday.

It was just a day ago that A.P. Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila met Mr. Ramakrishna, triggering speculation that he might join the Congress party after initially expressing his intention to go with Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Mr. Ramakrishna maintained that the meeting with Ms. Sharmila was personal as she came to invite him for her son’s wedding, while pointing out that he had a close association with former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s family.

Mr. Ramakrishna began his political career in the Congress party and had served as Minister for Commercial Taxes and Excise in the government led by Rajasekhara Reddy from 2004 to 2009.

He represented Anakapalli Assembly constituency at that time, and was also elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Anakapalli.

Mr. Ramakrishna said earlier that he was impressed by Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s development agenda, and he was prepared to fulfil any role given to him.