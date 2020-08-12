Former Minister Khaleel Basha passes away

KADAPA

12 August 2020 00:05 IST

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader S.A. Khaleel Basha breathed his last in Hyderabad on August 11.

Dr. Basha was suffering from an ailment for some time and was getting treated at a private hospital after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, where he passed away.

Mr. Basha entered politics after thespian and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao gave a clarion call to the educated to join politics. The two-time MLA served as a Cabinet Minister holding the portfolio of Minority Welfare and gained extensive popularity not only in Kadapa, but also across the State. As a medical practitioner, he was known to have served the poor and needy, without demanding money from the poor and accepting only from those who voluntarily pay the fee.

TDP Kadapa district president R. Sreenivasa Reddy expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and recalled how the late leader created a niche for himself in the district party unit. District general secretary B. Hariprasad said the leader stood for the poor in their times of crisis, both as a doctor and as a legislator.

Jana Sena Kadapa constituency in-charge and Rayalaseema joint convener Sunkara Srinivas paid tributes on behalf of his party and recalled his services to the poor people of the district.