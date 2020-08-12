Former Minister Khaleel Basha passes away

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader S.A. Khaleel Basha breathed his last in Hyderabad on August 11.
Dr. Basha was suffering from an ailment for some time and was getting treated at a private hospital after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, where he passed away.
Mr. Basha entered politics after thespian and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao gave a clarion call to the educated to join politics. The two-time MLA served as a Cabinet Minister holding the portfolio of Minority Welfare and gained extensive popularity not only in Kadapa, but also across the State. As a medical practitioner, he was known to have served the poor and needy, without demanding money from the poor and accepting only from those who voluntarily pay the fee.
TDP Kadapa district president R. Sreenivasa Reddy expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and recalled how the late leader created a niche for himself in the district party unit. District general secretary B. Hariprasad said the leader stood for the poor in their times of crisis, both as a doctor and as a legislator.
Jana Sena Kadapa constituency in-charge and Rayalaseema joint convener Sunkara Srinivas paid tributes on behalf of his party and recalled his services to the poor people of the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath