ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister Galla Aruna Kumari releases her autobiography

Published - September 01, 2024 07:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Aruna said that the book encompasses her political, social and professional activities ever since retiring from the United States of America

The Hindu Bureau

Former minister Galla Aruna Kumari releasing her autobiography in Tirupati on Friday.

Former Minister of Mines and Geology, Galla Aruna Kumari, formally released her autobiography along with noted writer Volga, Eenadu editor M. Nageswara Rao, Dravidian University former vice-chancellor Kolakaluri Madhujyothi in Tirupati on Friday (August 30, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Aruna said that the book encompasses her political, social and professional activities ever since retiring from the United States of America along with her entrepreneur husband Ramachandra N. Galla to launch the Amara Rama Group of industries.

Ms. Volga called the work as emitting professionalism right from the page one. Mr. Nageswara Rao said Ms. Aruna’s life had multiple dimensions and required more autobiographies to unravel the inner elements.

Her son Jaydev Galla, daughter Ramadevi Gourineni were also present. Professor Madhu Jyoti presided over the session and Senior Journalist R.M. Umamaheswara Rao also spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US