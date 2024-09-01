GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Minister Galla Aruna Kumari releases her autobiography

Aruna said that the book encompasses her political, social and professional activities ever since retiring from the United States of America

Published - September 01, 2024 07:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Former minister Galla Aruna Kumari releasing her autobiography in Tirupati on Friday.

Former minister Galla Aruna Kumari releasing her autobiography in Tirupati on Friday.

Former Minister of Mines and Geology, Galla Aruna Kumari, formally released her autobiography along with noted writer Volga, Eenadu editor M. Nageswara Rao, Dravidian University former vice-chancellor Kolakaluri Madhujyothi in Tirupati on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Aruna said that the book encompasses her political, social and professional activities ever since retiring from the United States of America along with her entrepreneur husband Ramachandra N. Galla to launch the Amara Rama Group of industries.

Ms. Volga called the work as emitting professionalism right from the page one. Mr. Nageswara Rao said Ms. Aruna’s life had multiple dimensions and required more autobiographies to unravel the inner elements.

Her son Jaydev Galla, daughter Ramadevi Gourineni were also present. Professor Madhu Jyoti presided over the session and Senior Journalist R.M. Umamaheswara Rao also spoke.

