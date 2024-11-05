Former Minister, five-time MLA Reddy Satyanarayana breathes his last in Anakapalli district

Reddy Satyanarayana (99), a senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, former Minister in combined Andhra Pradesh and a five-time MLA, breathed his last at Pedagoda village of Cheedikada mandal in Anakapalli district on Tuesday (November 5, 2024). He is survived by his son and three daughters. He celebrated his 99th birthday on June 15, this year.

He contested from Madugula Assembly constituency and won in 1983 and there was no looking back for him till the 2004 elections. He had played a key role in the development of Madugula constituency and carved a niche for himself as an honest politician.

He had served as Minister for Animal Husbandry in the Cabinet of former Chief Minister and TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao.

Leaders of various political parties condoled the death of Satyanarayana and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family members. CPI Visakhapatnam district committee president Marupilla Pydiraju condoled the death of Satyanarayana.

