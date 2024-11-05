ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister, five-time MLA Reddy Satyanarayana breathes his last in Anakapalli district

Updated - November 05, 2024 12:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders of various political parties condoled the death of Reddy Satyanarayana and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family members

The Hindu Bureau

Reddy Satyanarayana. Photo: Facebook/reddysatyanarayanaOfficial

Reddy Satyanarayana (99), a senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, former Minister in combined Andhra Pradesh and a five-time MLA, breathed his last at Pedagoda village of Cheedikada mandal in Anakapalli district on Tuesday (November 5, 2024). He is survived by his son and three daughters. He celebrated his 99th birthday on June 15, this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He contested from Madugula Assembly constituency and won in 1983 and there was no looking back for him till the 2004 elections. He had played a key role in the development of Madugula constituency and carved a niche for himself as an honest politician.

He had served as Minister for Animal Husbandry in the Cabinet of former Chief Minister and TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao.

Leaders of various political parties condoled the death of Satyanarayana and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family members. CPI Visakhapatnam district committee president Marupilla Pydiraju condoled the death of Satyanarayana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US