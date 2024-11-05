GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Minister, five-time MLA Reddy Satyanarayana breathes his last in Anakapalli district

Leaders of various political parties condoled the death of Satyanarayana and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family members

Updated - November 05, 2024 12:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Reddy Satyanarayana. File

Reddy Satyanarayana. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: www.facebook.com/reddysatyanarayanaOfficial

Reddy Satyanarayana (99), a senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, former Minister in combined Andhra Pradesh and a five-time MLA, breathed his last at Pedagoda village of Cheedikada mandal in Anakapalli district on Tuesday (November 5, 2024). He is survived by his son and three daughters. He celebrated his 99th birthday on June 15, this year.

He contested from Madugula Assembly constituency and won in 1983 and there was no looking back for him till the 2004 elections. He had played a key role in the development of Madugula constituency and carved a niche for himself as an honest politician.

He had served as Minister for Animal Husbandry in the Cabinet of former Chief Minister and TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao.

Leaders of various political parties condoled the death of Satyanarayana and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family members. CPI Visakhapatnam district committee president Marupilla Pydiraju condoled the death of Satyanarayana.

Published - November 05, 2024 11:37 am IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.