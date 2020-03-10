Former Minister Dokka, Rahaman join YSRCP

Telugu Desam leader Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao, who quit the MLC post recently, met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and joined the YSR Congress Party on Monday. Minister for Higher Education A. Suresh, MLAs Meruga Nagarjuna and Ambati Rambabu were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vara Prasada Rao in an open letter addressed to the people explained the reasons for taking the decision.

“In my entire political career, I have a single minded intention of serving the people and the political party is just a platform for it. I have my own reasons to quit the TDP. Just days before election notification in 2019, I was asked to contest from Prathipadu when I sought to contest from Tadikonda. I lost by a narrow margin, but the TDP had never sought to address my concerns. Before the beginning of Council sessions, I tendered my resignation sensing that the sessions could become controversial. I believe that the Council has an advisory role and complements the Assembly,” he said.

A Minister in the Kiran Kumar Reddy government, Mr. Vara Prasada Rao won from Tadkikonda (SC) Assembly constituency for two successive terms in the elections held in 2004 and 2009. After bifurcation of the State, he chose not to contest the elections and a year later, joined the Telugu Desam Party and was given the MLC ticket in 2017. He was the Chief Whip in the Legislative Council and won laurels for airing his views on many issues relating to the weaker sections.

Former MLA S.A. Rahman also joined the YSRCP

‘CM took right decision on capital’

Mr. Rahman told media persons, that he had been supporting the CM ever since he has made the announcement on making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital. He vowed to work for the victory of the YSRCP in the GVMC polls.

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader P. Rama Subba Reddy denied the reports that he would be joining the ruling YSR Congress Party. He clarified that he would continue to work for the TDP.

Addressing the media at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district, the TDP leader said that he was busy holding meetings with party (TDP) cadres regarding selection of suitable candidates for the local bodies elections.

He said in the case of leaving the TDP and joining another party, he would definitely consult with his followers and party cadres, before revealing it to the media.

Mr. Rama Subba Reddy said that since the time of his paternal uncle, he had been working with the TDP. It was to chalk out strategy for the party that he conducted meetings with the cadres.