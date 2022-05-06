Former Minister Bojjala passes away

May 06, 2022 18:19 IST

He was five-time MLA from Srikalahasti

Former Minister and senior Telugu Desam Party leader Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy (73) passed away due to chronic illness at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Friday.

Mr. Gopalakrishna Reddy, a native of Uranduru village of Srikalahasti mandal (currently Tirupati district), was born on April 15, 1949. He was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on a Telugu Desam Party ticket from Srikalahasti in 1989 and kept winning the Assembly elections in 1994, 1999, 2009, and 2014. His son, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy was fielded as the TDP candidate in 2019, but lost to the YSR Congress Party candidate.

Mr. Gopalakrishna Reddy served as Minister for Roads and Buildings; and Environment and Forests, Science and Technology, during the regimes of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu before and after the bifurcation of the State.

He received his B.Sc degree in 1968 and Bachelor of Law in 1972 from SV University at Tirupati.

On October 1, 2003, Mr. Gopalkrishna Reddy along with the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu received minor injuries in a claymore mine blast at Alipiri, trigged by Maoists, while the convoy was proceeding to Tirumala during the annual Brahmotsavams.

Senior Telugu Desam leaders from all over Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Kadapa and Nellore districts expressed condolences on Mr. Goplakrishna Reddy’s demise.