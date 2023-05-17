HamberMenu
Former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya arrested by Nandyal police over attack on A.V. Subba Reddy

She was taken into custody on the morning of May 17 and taken to the government hospital for a medical check-up; to be produced in the court in the evening

May 17, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Nandyal police on May 17 (Wednesday) arrested Telugu Desam Party leader and former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya for her alleged involvement in the attack on former Andhra Pradesh Minor Irrigation Corporation (APMIC) Chairman A.V. Subba Reddy on Tuesday. She will be produced in the court in the evening, said the police.

Nandyal Deputy Superintendent of Police C. Maheswara Reddy told The Hindu that Ms. Akhila Priya was taken into custody in the morning and interrogated about her involvement in the clashes between her supporters and those of Mr. Subba Reddy that took place at Kothapalli in Nandyal mandal on Tuesday night. She was arrested and taken to the government hospital for a medical check-up before producing in court. 

Reportedly, on Tuesday, the supporters of both the TDP leaders clashed at Kothapalli, where they gathered to welcome TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh’s Yuvagalam walkathon into the district. During the clash, Mr. Subba Reddy was injured and collapsed on the road. He was shifted to the government hospital in Nandyal and is still under treatment.

The police registered a case against Ms. Akhila Priya under Sections 324, 307, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), alleging her involvement in the clashes which led to the injuring of Mr. Subba Reddy and others.

Counter case filed

Meanwhile, Ms. Akhila Priya filed a counter case against Mr. Subba Reddy and his followers, alleging that they snatched her dupatta during the altercation. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against Mr. Subba Reddy and his supporters under sections IPC 307, 323, 334 and 34.

