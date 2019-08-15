Andhra Pradesh

Former Mayor stages novel protest against closure of Anna Canteens

At it again: Former Mayor Bangi Anantaiah dons the attire of a beggar protesting the closure of Anna Canteens, in Kurnool on Wednesday.

At it again: Former Mayor Bangi Anantaiah dons the attire of a beggar protesting the closure of Anna Canteens, in Kurnool on Wednesday.

It was done out of animosity towards Naidu, alleges Bangi

Former Kurnool Mayor Bangi Anantaiah staged a novel protest against the closure of Anna Canteens. He was seen carrying a bowl with some food and was eating out of it while his supporters chanted slogans against the shutdown of the canteens.

Speaking with reporters, he said alleged that the closure was done out of animosity towards former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and that the scrapping of a scheme which fed numerous poor people was deplorable.

“Poor, working-class people, auto-rickshaw drivers and numerous others used to throng Anna Canteens expecting nutritious food at the nominal price of ₹5. But they are now left starving as the government decided to close the canteens,” he said.

Praising Mr. Naidu, he said that the scheme was introduced to feed thousands of poor people. He then pleaded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to reopen the canteens, so that the people do not go starving.

“The complication is that Mr. Jagan scrapped the scheme because it was brought in by Mr. Naidu. If the Chief Minister has an issue with the name of the scheme, he should rename it to something else. But completely scrapping the scheme is unacceptable,” he added. This is the second time Mr. Anantaiah protested against the closure of the canteens. Earlier he got his tonsured in protest at the Collectorate. He said that protests would be intensified if Mr. Jagan failed to reopen the canteens.

