Former Kodumuru MLA joins Congress

March 20, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The former MLA of Kodumuru, Parigela Murali Krishna, on Wednesday, resigned from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and joined the Congress in the presence of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila in Vijayawada.

Mr. Krishna had won as the Congress candidate in the 2009 elections in the Kodumuru Assembly constituency of Kurnool district. However, he lost the elections in 2014 due to the Jai Samaikyandhra movement. After the Congress debacle, he joined the YSRCP.

As he failed to secure a YSRCP ticket for Kodumuru in the upcoming elections, he decided to return to the Congress and is likely to contest as its candidate.

CONNECT WITH US