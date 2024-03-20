GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Kodumuru MLA joins Congress

March 20, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The former MLA of Kodumuru, Parigela Murali Krishna, on Wednesday, resigned from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and joined the Congress in the presence of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila in Vijayawada.

Mr. Krishna had won as the Congress candidate in the 2009 elections in the Kodumuru Assembly constituency of Kurnool district. However, he lost the elections in 2014 due to the Jai Samaikyandhra movement. After the Congress debacle, he joined the YSRCP.

As he failed to secure a YSRCP ticket for Kodumuru in the upcoming elections, he decided to return to the Congress and is likely to contest as its candidate.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.