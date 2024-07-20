ADVERTISEMENT

Former IPS officer decries political imbalance in Andhra Pradesh

Published - July 20, 2024 07:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

In the past three general elections, most seats in Rayalaseema were allocated to candidates from the dominant community, leading to concentration of power, says J. Purnachandra Rao

The Hindu Bureau

The historical dominance of leaders from a particular caste in the Rayalaseema and Nellore regions has resulted in unequal political representation — perpetuating the marginalisation of the BCs, SCs, and other minority groups, who constitute 70% of the population in the region, said J. Purnachandra Rao, a former IPS officer and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State Coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a zonal-level meeting of the party in Tirupati on Saturday, Mr. Rao highlighted that in the past three general elections, most of the seats in Rayalaseema were allocated to candidates from the dominant community. In contrast, only a small number of seats were designated for BCs. This disparity has led to the concentration of political and economic power within a select few families, resulting in an unequal distribution of resources and opportunities, he stressed.

He said that the dire socio-economic indicators in Rayalaseema, including the high unemployment and poverty rates and low literacy, point to the urgent need for inclusive political representation.

Mr. Rao also expressed disappointment over the non-implementation of a caste census in the State, citing its potential to ensure equality in representation and resource allocation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US